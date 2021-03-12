BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 5 - 12 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 5 and 12 March.

image copyrightGus Traill
image captionMaking a splash: "Male chases female goosander to get a bit of her fish supper," says Gus Traill of this image taken on the River Nith in Dumfries.
image copyrightSarah Jane Swan
image captionSetting sun: Captured perfectly at Largs by Sarah Jane Swan.
image copyrightCaroline Blackie
image captionAre you kidding? Three wild goats born on Langholm moor were spotted by Caroline Blackie.
image copyrightDavid Boyle
image captionPretty patterns: These "stunning colours" were found in the woods near Dunfermline by David Boyle.
image copyrightNeil McRobie
image captionStriking scene: "Lovely stroll through Princes Street Gardens on Saturday morning," says Neil McRobie. "Fountain looking amazing."
image copyrightMichael Stewart
image captionI need direction: Michael Stewart came across this "helpful sign" on the coastal path between Inverbervie and Johnshaven.
image copyrightNick Yeats
image captionColourful character: A heron, taken at Scone Park, by Nick Yeats.
image copyrightKarolina Samerek
image captionTake your pick: A climber caught at sunset at Ben Macdui by Karolina Samerek.
image copyrightAlex McSorley
image captionAnd they're off: Alex McSorley took a walk up to Kelso racecourse and captured this photo of the horses.
image copyrightDerek Brown
image captionSpring scene: Crocuses in Stow sitting in the sunlight were snapped by Derek Brown.
image copyrightRab Smith
image captionIndustrial setting: Rab Smith saw these oil platforms moored in the Cromarty Firth.
image copyrightRachael Fleming
image captionOut and about: A sunny weekend in the Pentlands from Rachael Fleming.
image copyrightStuart Gilbert
image captionStarry night: Stuart Gilbert sent in this view over the East Neuk of Fife.
image copyrightSusan McCormick
image captionDoonhamer's delight: Devorgilla Bridge reflections on the River Nith in Dumfries from Susan McCormick.
image copyrightCath Whittles
image captionOn the road: "A photo through the ears of my pony Dolly at Loch More, Caithness," says Cath Whittles.
image copyrightMurronrose Dunn
image captionDusk descends: Photography student Murronrose Dunn caught this scene at New Lanark Mill.
image copyrightKathryn Nelson
image captionCan you dig it? "This is a picture of my son Arran Morris at Westport Beach by Campbeltown," says Kathryn Nelson.
image copyrightJulie Macrae
image captionOver the fence: Julie Macrae sent in this image of 95-year-old neighbour, Rene Cook, in Inverness.
image copyrightLynsey Fraser
image captionTake it to the bridge: Crossing the Clyde at Dalmarnock/Rutherglen from Lynsey Fraser.
image copyrightRoslyn McCourty
image captionFeeding time: "Taken whilst on a walk just outside Kilmarnock with my friend Angela Murray," says Roslyn McCourty.
image copyrightMarie-Pierre Garroway
image captionPerfect poise: Marie-Pierre Garroway of High Burnside saw this "beautifully balanced" goldfinch while out walking.
image copyrightOlivia Philips
image captionBobbing along: A morning paddle at Rosemarkie beach in the Highlands for Olivia Philips.
image copyrightGraham Paton
image captionLockdown traffic jam: Busy times on the Union Canal in Edinburgh from Graham Paton.
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionLooking up: "A lovely whispering cloud formation adorns the skies above Spean Bridge," says Mark Reynolds.
image copyrightKirsty Hunter
image captionClear day: Kirsty Hunter sent in this crisp view from the River Avon Heritage Trail with the unused Westfield Viaduct in the distance.
image copyrightJim Hughes
image captionWonderful walk: Jim Hughes says there is "always something to photograph" along the Water of Leith.
image copyrightJanina Dolny
image captionKeeping warm: Janina Dolny spotted Greyfriars Bobby in some new gear on her walk to work.
image copyrightEd Jones
image captionUnder the rainbow: Ed Jones saw this scene one afternoon in Portobello.
image copyrightIan Morton
image captionSeeing double: A reflective picture of the Dutch Village at Craigton Park, St Andrews from Ian Morton.
image copyrightStewart Culross
image captionHome sweet home: "Saw this wee cottage on a walk round Muir of Dinnet nature reserve the red really stood out against the grey skies," says Stewart Culross.
image copyrightBobby Hughes
image captionTwo's a crowd: "This guy was enjoying the view before I disturbed him," says Bobby Hughes of this image on Dumgoyne.
image copyrightSteven Thom
image captionEffort rewarded: "The walk to the top of Calton Hill was totally worth it for this stunning sunset over Edinburgh," says Steven Thom.

