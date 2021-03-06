Man arrested in Dundee over missing woman and two children
- Published
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Dundee in connection with the disappearance of a woman and two children.
Avon and Somerset Police issued an appeal last week to trace 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and two children from South Gloucestershire.
Officers investigating the disappearance went to a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, on Friday afternoon.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.
