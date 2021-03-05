Covid vaccinators highlight 'injustice' over pay
Healthcare workers have branded disparities over pay for Covid vaccination shifts as an "injustice".
Current and former staff have spoken out after it emerged some professionals were being paid five times more for the same roles.
The Scottish government said staff were paid in accordance with nationally-set terms and conditions.
Latest figures reveal that more than 1.7 million people in Scotland have received the first dose.
The rollout has involved current and former healthcare staff but, as well as the pay row, concerns have also been raised about access to the shifts.
'Difficult to swallow'
Catherine Dunnet came out of retirement to help out with the programme.
The former NHS speech and language therapy manager said the clinical role was one of the most rewarding things she has done.
She told BBC Scotland: "I feel very good that I can contribute but the injustice is difficult to swallow."
As well as administering the jab, vaccinators have a discussion with the patient about issues ranging from their medical history to any fears or concerns they may have.
Those paid more under the current model include dentists, pharmacists, opticians and independent contractors.
Ms Dunnet said: "It feels discriminatory that some professionals are valued more but we are all doing exactly the same role."
Ms Dunnett says she is not asking for "inflated rates" and added: "We are asking for the job to be evaluated, given a band and for everyone to be paid the same regardless of their clinical background."
Liz Allen, a clinical nurse specialist for a private firm, said: "Everyone has got no more responsibility doing a vaccination than anyone else.
"The job is exactly the same but the pay is vastly different. It makes me feel as if nurses have been undervalued."
She added that in some cases nurses could not reserve shifts on the dedicated vaccination app as they were being booked out by independent practitioners.
Ms Allen said: "It is all about equality. Everyone should be getting the same pay.
"It is very disheartening when you are on a 12-hour shift and you are getting up to five times less than some of your colleagues."
'Hugely valued'
During her daily media briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the concerns of nursing staff who felt "undervalued".
She said nursing staff were "hugely valued" for their work during the pandemic and the way vaccinators are paid reflects the job they do.
The first minister added that nurses' rates had already changed to reflect the band they were currently in.
A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "We have become aware that, due to a misunderstanding of national guidelines, some individual pharmacists participating in the programme have been paid the incorrect rate.
"We are actively looking into this matter, and updated guidance will be issued shortly, reaffirming the existing position.
"All staff employed to work on the programme are paid in accordance with nationally-set terms and conditions and are working to agreed job roles, which come with specified rates of pay, and we value the contribution of everyone who has offered their services."