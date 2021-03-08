Man charged with murdering missing woman and two-year-old girl
- Published
A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a missing woman and her two-year-old daughter.
Andrew Innes is accused of killing Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica at Troon Avenue in Dundee.
Avon and Somerset Police issued an appeal last week to trace 25-year-old Ms Burke and two children from South Gloucestershire.
Mr Innes made no plea and was remanded in custody following an appearance in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police said at the weekend that the second child who was reported missing had been traced and is being supported.
Ms Burke and two children were reported missing on 1 March. Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal for information two days later.
The force said Ms Burke was last seen at her home in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, on 17 February.
A property in Troon Avenue, which is in the Ardler area of Dundee, has been the focus of a significant police operation since Friday afternoon, with the street currently cordoned off.