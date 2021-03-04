Scotland's papers: Salmond 'should say sorry' and budget tax rise

Scotland's papers: Salmond 'should say sorry' and budget tax risePublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionNicola Sturgeon's inquiry appearance at the Scottish Parliament dominates Scotland's front pages. The Daily Record leads on the first minister's call for Alex Salmond to say sorry for "deeply inappropriate" actions towards women. It writes that Ms Sturgeon "came out fighting" during her appearance.image captionThe Herald also puts Nicola Sturgeon's call for an apology from former first minister Alex Salmond on its front page. It writes that Ms Sturgeon has refused to back down in "her bitter fight" with her predecessor. The chancellor's budget announcements are also covered, with taxes set to rise to their highest level in 50 years.image captionThe UK is set to go "back to the Sixties" following Rishi Sunak's budget, the Scotsman reports. The tax burden will increase to "repair the nation's finances" after the Covid crisis. The paper also covers the first minister's Holyrood appearance, saying it was a "defence of good intent and catastrophe".image captionThe Scottish Sun writes that Nicola Sturgeon "choked back tears" as she told the Scottish Parliament of her deep pain over the conduct of Alex Salmond. The inquiry is examining her government's unlawful handling of harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.image captionThe National reports that Nicola Sturgeon "comes out fighting" during the eight-hour session at Holyrood. The first minister denied the legal case against Mr Salmond could have been shut down earlier, despite lawyers advising the Scottish government it was likely to lose.image captionThe first minister failed to give answers under oath "to a litany of career-ending questions", the Scottish Daily Express writes. Ms Sturgeon is facing calls from Scottish Conservatives to quit after documents raised further questions about her involvement in the Alex Salmond saga.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail reports that Nicola Sturgeon still faces a "day of reckoning". It says her career remains on the line as she failed to answer a "series of critical questions" at the Scottish Parliament inquiry.image captionThe Times reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is attempting to repair Britain's finances after spending an "unimaginable" £352bn on the pandemic. On Nicola Sturgeon's Holyrood appearance, it says that she had concerns for Alex Salmond's wellbeing and state of mind.image captionNicola Sturgeon was "sorry but defiant" during her inquiry appearance, the i newspaper writes. It says the first minister has "profound concerns" that the saga will prevent women with harassment complaints coming forward in future.image captionThe Metro describes Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond as "bestie enemies"on its front page. Ms Sturgeon dismissed the former first minister's claims of a plot against him as "absurd".image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports on the budget as "Sunak's five-year tax grab". The chancellor said it was an "honest" approach to repairing UK finances after the pandemic. It also writes about how Nicola Sturgeon insisted there was no plot against Alex Salmond.image captionA Glasgow councillor has accused her own council of "encouraging fly-tipping" after a pile of junk was dumped on a street in her ward, the Glasgow Times reports.image captionThe Evening Express writes that a council tax freeze is "on the cards" in Aberdeen, with councillors urged to back the move in budget plans.image captionA Dundee man who threatened to kill a schoolgirl's unborn baby if she didn't abort it has been spared a prison sentence, the Evening Telegraph reports. It says the 22-year-old verbally abused three females between 2013 and 2020 in a "campaign of abuse".image captionThe Press and Journal also writes about how Nicola Sturgeon branded Alex Salmond's plot claims as "absurd" at the Hoyrood inquiry. Mr Salmond has previously claimed several people within the SNP and Scottish government were involved in a "deliberate effort" to damage his reputation.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News leads on Nicola Sturgeon's inquiry appearance and her insistence that she did not plot against Alex Salmond.image captionThe Daily Star of Scotland leads on the Royal Family, after Buckingham Palace said it would investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal staff.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.