Part-time return for all secondary pupils in Scotland from 15 March
All secondary school pupils in Scotland will return to classrooms part-time from 15 March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
It had previously been announced that those in S1 to S3 would not return to school until April.
But Ms Sturgeon said all secondary pupils will now get some in-school time before the Easter holidays.
Pupils in S4 to S6 who are studying for national qualifications are being be prioritised for face-to-face learning.
The phased return of pupils will also see children in primary four to seven return full-time from 15 March.
Ms Sturgeon said: "Thank you to all school leadership teams and school staff including all teachers for everything that has been done to support children and young people in the last few months.
"I know everyone is looking forward to having children back in the classroom as soon as possible."
