Scotland's papers: Covid strain 'not spreading' and duke hospital move

Scotland's papers: Covid strain 'not spreading' and duke hospital movePublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe Heraldimage copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage copyrightScottish Daily Mail image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage copyrightPress & Journal image copyrightThe National image copyrightEvening Expressimage copyrightEvening Telegraphimage copyrightDaily StarRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.