Your pictures of Scotland 26 February - 5 March

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 February and 5 March.

image copyrightJames Williamson
image captionChasing rainbows: James Williamson from Livingston Village captured this shot of his Hungarian Vizsla Isla as the sun made a much-welcome reappearance.
image copyrightLaura Rutherford
image captionRibbit up: Laura Rutherford spotted these frogs at Flanders Moss in Stirlingshire
image copyrightChris Rainford
image captionChris Rainford took this picture from the Old Town Cemetery, next to Stirling Castle, on a walk with his girlfriend Jenna.
image copyrightMargaret Silf
image captionMargaret Silf from Dalry took this photo of her cats Monty and Luna self-isolating in Ayrshire
image copyrightSteven Caudrey
image captionSteven Caudrey took this photo of his wife Nina as she swam in their local loch near Aviemore in the Cairngorms National Park
image copyrightPauline Moss
image captionPauline Moss said: "This is a snap of Houston and Killellan Kirk in Renfrewshire in the spring sunshine with a lovely blanket of crocuses taken by me on one of our family wanders through the village."
image copyrightKeith Jack
image captionKeith Jack captured this pastoral picture of a ewe and two lambs near Uphall, West Lothian
image copyrightCarrie Blair
image captionCarrie Blair took this atmospheric shot on an early morning stand-up paddle board trip on the Forth. She said: "To begin with the bridges were cloaked in fog, but as I paddled it lifted to reveal amazing light and colours."
image copyrightDylan Walker
image captionDylan Walker captured the "thick and beautiful" fog from Law Hill in West Kilbride, North Ayrshire.
image copyrightJoyce Grieves
image captionStretch your wings: Joyce Grieves took this photo of a swan landing on a small pond beside her home in Findo Gask, near Perth
image copyrightInesa Strielciunaite
image captionInesa Strielciunaite from Fort Augustus sent in this photo, adding: "The crocus reminds that spring always returns!"
image copyrightJim Murdoch
image captionFrog chorus: Jim Murdoch from Glasgow captured this trio at a local pond
image copyrightJohn Lamb
image captionJohn Lamb took this dramatic photo of Milngavie reservoir while taking his daily walk
image copyrightLynda Hardman
image captionLynda Hardman took this shot as the sun went down at Barassie Beach, Ayrshire. She said: "The boys thought they had been transported to another planet, like Mars!"
image copyrightKen Le Grice
image captionKen Le Grice from Monifieth in Angus took this close-up of a curious Highland cow which "appears to be showing me that he cleaned his teeth that morning."
image copyrightAlexa Kershaw
image captionAlexa Kershaw said: "After a wild, stormy day, an incredible double rainbow with supernumerary bands appeared over Rubha Nan Gall Lighthouse on the Isle of Mull, with sunset lighting Ben Hiant in the distance."
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionBrian Colston from Falkirk said: "We were out for our lockdown walk the other day and passed an old red and rusty corrugated iron barn as the sun was going down in the west and a beautiful full moon was rising in the east."
image copyrightChris Bell
image captionChris Bell from Strathblane took this photo of Greylag geese "in perfect formation"
image copyrightKirsty Maclean
image captionKirsty Maclean said: "Here's a picture of Loch Tay looking towards Kenmore. The Northern Lights weren't visible to our eyes but the camera managed to pick them up!
image copyrightSophie Blanchard
image captionSophie Blanchard sent in this photo of the Italian Chapel in Orkney taken through a glass ball
image copyrightWalter Baxter
image captionWalter Baxter from Galashiels said: "I noticed someone flying a large model plane in field at Melrose and managed to grab a couple of shots before the flight ended."
image copyrightSusan Asher
image captionSusan Asher took this almost silhouette shot of Sunday surfers at Dunnet Bay, Caithness.
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionJacki Gordon from Glasgow sent us the latest of her popular miniature creations. She said: "There were so many spectacular red skies this week, I cherry picked my own..."
image copyrightStuart Rowell
image captionStuart Rowell sent us this photo of Leaderfoot Viaduct in the Borders at sunset with the trees silhouetted through the arches.
image copyrightSteven Thom
image captionSteven Thom sent in this dramatic shot of Princes Street in Edinburgh from Calton Hill
image copyrightLouise Love
image captionLouise Love took this picture of the aurora over Broadford Bay, Isle of Skye
image copyrightIngrid Deschryver
image captionIngrid Deschryver from Lochcarron sent us this "sheep being Zen and looking towards Skye on a perfect day."
image copyrightGraeme Whipps
image captionGraeme Whipps took this photo of the aurora over Aberdeenshire. He said: "It turned out much better than I could have expected, with a double aurora arc and bright rays for a brief spell."
image copyrightTom Kelly
image captionTom Kelly from Edinburgh took this photo of a rather dapper-looking squirrel on his daily walk along the Water of Leith
image copyrightGordon Bain
image captionGordon Bain captured this shot of Inverness riverside and the full moon

