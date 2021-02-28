Covid in Scotland: Two deaths recorded in Scotland in past 24 hours
Scotland has recorded two deaths from coronavirus and 572 positive tests in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.
Scottish government data shows the daily test positivity rate is 3.8%, up from 3.1% on Saturday.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 171 cases, along with 114 in Lothian and 95 in Lanarkshire.
There are 837 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 61 in 24 hours, and 78 patients are in intensive care, up by four.
As of )8:30 on Sunday, a total of 1,593,695 people had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 23,542 since Saturday.
