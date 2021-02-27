Covid in Scotland: Another 18 deaths recorded
Scotland has recorded 18 deaths from coronavirus and 525 positive tests in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.
Scottish government data shows the daily test positivity rate is 3.1%, down from 3.3% on Friday.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 151 cases, along with 106 in Lothian and 89 in Lanarkshire.
There are 898 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 26 in 24 hours, and 74 patients are in intensive care, down six.
As of 08:30, 1,570,153 people had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 27,224 since Friday.
