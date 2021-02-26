Covid in Scotland: Under 50s next to be vaccinated
- Published
Scotland will be following the same approach for vaccinating those under 50 as the rest of the UK, the country's health secretary has confirmed.
Jeane Freeman said people aged 40-49 will be prioritised in the next phase of the programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those 18-29.
The first doses for over-50s and the most vulnerable are expected to have been administered by mid April.
She said working on the basis of age, not job, was the right approach.
This was because age was the biggest risk factor for serious illness and death, she added.
Ministers have been facing calls to prioritise the vaccination of frontline workers like teachers and police officers.
But Ms Freeman told the Covid briefing it was right that the government follow the clinical advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
"They [the JCVI] are crystal clear about where the greatest risk factor lies - it lies on age, it isn't based on where you work," she said.
Even among groups with heightened risk, she said age had been identified by the JCVI as the most significant factor - and vaccinating on this basis was the quickest and most effective way of protecting the most vulnerable.
It also makes "significant sense" logistically to vaccinate on this basis, as age - unlike occupation - could be easily identified through health records.
The target is to offer a first jab to everyone aged over 50 and those with an underlying health condition by the middle of April.
The remainder of the adult population should receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end of July, subject to the availability of supplies.
Scotland's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, said the JCVI had been giving advice for 30 years, which "we have never departed from".
Responding to the announcement, opposition leaders said some key workers may be concerned.
Scottish Labour's spokesman on education, Iain Gray, said teachers may be disappointed as there had been signals that priority professions may have been considered in the new JCVI guidelines.
Mr Gray said the JCVI should have taken a "broader view", and said if the Scottish government had decided to vaccinate teachers then schools may have been able to reopen faster - which the government has said is its top priority.
And Patrick Harvie, of the Scottish Greens, said emergency services staff, teachers and others who are unable to work from home have reason to ask if the government is looking after their safety.
Fall in hospital numbers
The update on who will be vaccinated next came as the Scottish government confirmed that 1,542,929 people in Scotland had now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Ms Freeman also reported that 27 deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the death toll under this measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - to 7,111.
She added that 581 cases were identified through testing in the prior 24 hours
The daily test positivity rate fell to 3.3%, down from 3.7% the previous day.
And she added that 924 people were currently in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 43 in 24 hours, and 80 patients are in intensive care, down nine.
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Scotland?
- LOCKDOWN: Six months that changed our lives
- CASES: Where are the latest cases in Scotland?
- REMEMBRANCE: The loved ones lost to coronavirus