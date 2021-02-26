Covid in Scotland: Senior doctor 'shortage' could hit NHS recovery
It will be "impossible" for NHS Scotland to recover from the pandemic if senior staff cannot be retained, a medical body has warned.
The British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland said vacancies for consultants may now be higher than 15%.
Doctors were also reporting "widespread burnout" even before the Covid crisis hit, according to the association.
The Scottish government said the number of consultants had increased by more than 56% since 2006.
A spokesperson added that there was a "record high" of 5,702 whole time equivalent consultants currently employed by NHS Scotland.
BMA Scotland is calling for urgent action from the Scottish government to stop what it called a "deeply worrying drain of senior doctors out of the workforce".
A report published by the trade union found one in five consultants who were aged 45-49 in 2010 had left the profession by 2020 - with early retirement being the most likely destination.
'Extremely worrying'
The BMA also said that freedom of information requests indicated that the actual vacancy rate for doctors was at least twice the government's official figure.
Dr Graeme Eunson, chairman of the BMA's Scottish consultants committee, described the findings as "extremely worrying" and argued staff shortages were "already affecting the ability of doctors to deliver the high-quality patient care they strive for".
"Staff are exhausted: from a hard winter in 2019 straight into the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, with no time to recover between the first and second waves, they are now running on empty," he said.
"Doctors had been reporting widespread burnout and an array or workforce and workplace pressures long before the pandemic hit last year."
Dr Eunson said it was "vital" that a "chronic shortage" of staff was addressed with a plan to retain senior doctors.
"I cannot be any clearer when I say that in order for our NHS to recover, our staff must recover first.
"There needs to be a focus on recovery and wellbeing for all staff who have been responding to the pandemic, with tangible investment in our core NHS staff: without that, it will be impossible to get the NHS back to where we want - and need - it to be."
The Scottish government said it was committed to improving the wellbeing of health and social care staff across Scotland and had taken "immediate action" to provide support while they responded to the pandemic.
"We are also working to build a sustainable culture that will continue to prioritise staff wellbeing in the future," a spokesperson said.