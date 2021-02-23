Alex Salmond will not appear before MSPs on Wednesday
Published
Alex Salmond will not give evidence on Wednesday to the inquiry into how the Scottish government handled complaints against him.
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said the former first minister had told the committee he would not be attending.
The move came after the parliament published a revised version of one of Mr Salmond's submissions to the inquiry.
The Crown Office had raised "grave concerns" about its publication.
Mr Salmond's lawyers had earlier said that the parliament's decision to withdraw and then republish a revised version of his submission was a "significant surprise and concern" which could have "a material bearing on whether he is able to attend" the evidence session on Wednesday.
The committee said it would now meet in private "to discuss the implications of Mr Salmond's response and the next steps for its work".
