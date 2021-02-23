Scotland's roadmap out of lockdown unveiled
- Published
The reopening of Scotland's economy - including shops, bars, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers - is expected to start in the last week of April, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
She said there would be a "progressing easing" of restrictions before then, with four people from two households allowed to meet outdoors from 15 March.
All primary and more secondary school pupils could return from that date.
It is hoped to lift the stay at home restriction on 5 April.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.