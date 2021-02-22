Flood risk for Scotland after heavy rain alert
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for heavy rain and wind covering much of Scotland.
Some areas could be at risk of flooding with yellow and amber warnings in place for most of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Heavy rain will arrive from about midnight on Monday and will continue for many parts all day on Tuesday, up until 18:00 on Wednesday.
Milder weather has recently replaced freezing conditions in January.
Homes could be hit by floods as the band of heavy rain moves into areas which are already saturated.
'Flooding and travel disruption'
Forecasters said 120mm of water was set to fall over a 36-hour period on Tuesday and Wednesday for areas including Perth, Stirling, and Dumfries and Galloway.
The amber weather warning for rain "likely to cause flooding and travel disruption" is in place for these regions until midday on Wednesday.
The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for wind covering Scotland and Northern Ireland, where gusts of up to 50mph are expected on Tuesday.
From Monday to Wednesday, spells of sunshine and rain are expected for most of the nation - a combination likely to bring "plenty of rainbows" according to forecasters.
Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said a band of showers concentrated in central areas of England, and covering parts of east Wales and south-east Scotland, would gradually ebb away on Monday, leaving scattered sunny spells in its wake.
But heavier rain will return overnight, which will be largely concentrated in Scotland and north-western areas before moving south-eastwards as it weakens over Tuesday and Wednesday.
'Warmer weather all round'
Mr Claydon said mid-teen temperatures are expected to continue across the nation, which seem "especially warm" following the recent freezing weather.
"We're getting milder and wetter air from the west causing warmer weather all round, but we're a way off hitting a February record," he said.
Mr Claydon said the average maximum temperature for February was recorded as 21.2C in 2019.
The warm streak is set to continue through the week and into the weekend, which is expected to be more "settled and sunny".
The heavy rainfall forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday came after flooding caused travel disruption across the UK over the weekend, including in Perth and Kinross where roads near the River Isla were closed.
Heavy rain and melting snow resulted in flooding across parts of the north east of Scotland.
And several days of "intense rain" has led to series of landslips which have closed the road at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll and Bute.
Drivers have been urged to take care with various flood warnings still in place.
Police and fire services were sent to Ballater and Aboyne in Aberdeenshire where a number of roads were affected by lying water.
One home was evacuated in Ballater on Saturday evening following a Sepa flood alert.
Residents in central and western Scotland have been advised to check Met Office updates.