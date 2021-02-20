Covid in Scotland: Care homes visits to resume in early March
- Published
Families will be able to make regular visits to loved ones in Scottish care homes from early March.
The Scottish government confirmed residents will be allowed two designated visitors.
They will be able to visit the care home once a week, wearing PPE including face coverings.
The latest data shows that Covid deaths in care homes for older people are falling, and all residents have received the first dose of the vaccine.
Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said while protection was in place, people must remain "vigilant about the risks".
