Defence firm Thales UK wins 'threat detection' contract
- Published
A contract to make "threat-detection technology" for the Army's new Boxer vehicles has been awarded to Thales UK's Glasgow site.
The UK's Ministry of Defence said the Remote Weapons Stations contract was worth £180m and would last 10 years.
The weapons station uses 360-degree, high-definition long-range cameras attached to the outside of the vehicle to scan for enemy threats.
It then alerts soldiers inside the vehicle through a digital display.
The system also offers a multi-barrel smoke grenade launcher, thermal imaging and infra-red pointers.
The Boxer is a Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) which can be deployed to deliver soldiers in the most extreme environments.
Initially the Army will buy a mixture of the troop-carrying variant, ambulances, command vehicles, and specialist designs to carry military equipment.
The UK rejoined the Boxer programme in 2018 and has committed to deliver 500 vehicles to the Army. The first vehicles are scheduled to be ready for service in 2023.
Iain Stewart, a minister with the UK government's Scotland Office, said the Thales contract would help protect hundreds of jobs.
In February last year, Thales Glasgow won a contract to build periscopes, sensors and sonar for the UK's next generation of nuclear submarines.
The periscopes - known officially as combat system masts - will be manufactured at Govan.
The Thales facility in West Sussex will contribute technical input to the work. The sonar system will be developed in Somerset and Stockport.