Covid: Sir Billy Connolly receives second Covid 'wee jab'
- Published
Sir Billy Connolly has received a second dose of the Covid vaccine and declared: "Wee jab - nae bother!"
The comedian's wife Pamela Stephenson tweeted an image of the 78-year-old as the injection was administered at his local supermarket in Florida.
She posted: "So relieved he has some protection now!"
Sir Billy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013 and announced he was "finished with stand-up" last year.
He said at the time: "The Parkinson's has made my brain work differently and you need to have a good brain for comedy."
Ms Stephenson last month shared an image on social media of her husband wearing mask and with a plaster on his left arm after he received his first vaccination.