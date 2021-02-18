AC/DC front man on the band's Scottish roots
The lead singer of AC/DC has recounted how the band's new album includes a tribute to their Scottish co-founder.
Front man Brian Johnson told the BBC how the band - which was started in the early 1970s by Scots brothers Malcolm and Angus Young - loved playing concerts in Scotland.
Malcolm died in 2017, but since then the band have recorded Power Up - which they hope would make him proud.
Johnson said the song in the Mists of Time reminds him of his late-bandmate.
Speaking to John Beattie on Drivetime he recalled a drunken trip to Loch Ness, hunting for the monster.
He said: "We went to Loch Ness together in 1982 or something, and we got awful drunk at night at the hotel.
"Mal said 'Come on, let's go down and see if we can see the monster'."
He said the pair "could hardly walk".
"I said 'Well, it's dark'. He said 'Don't worry, I brought a box of fireworks'.
"There's me and Malcolm, we stumbled down the bank from the hotel with a whisky in one hand and a box of fireworks in the other.
"We walked straight into the water - it was freezing, we were up to our knees.
"Then the pantomime started with us trying to set light to these fireworks
"Of course, we never seen nothing and we got back full of mud.
"What a state we were in. But we were just laughing, great times."
He pointed out how important the Youngs' Scottish roots were to them - with Malcom's funeral seeing a full pipe band play as they marched down the highway in Sydney.
"There was definitely a big connection, Scotland and Australia together," Johnson said.
The Youngs emigrated with their family to Australia from Glasgow. It was there the band was formed.
Although the line up has been through many permutations, it stabilised around the Young brothers, singer Bon Scott - who was born in Angus but lived in Australia - drummer Phil Rudd, and bassist Mark Evans.
When Bon Scott died of alcohol poisoning in 1980, he was replaced as lead singer by Brian Johnson.
Johnson praised Scott, "a Scottish boy who went to Australia on a cheap ticket to start a new life".
He said the Australians had really taken the band to heart, but he also loved playing in Scotland.
It's the only place they ever play their rendition of Loch Lomond: "I always love that... absolutely beautiful... it's special."
The first album the band released after Johnson took over was Back in Black - which went on to become the third biggest selling album of all time.
The band has now sold 200 million records.