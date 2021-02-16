Covid in Scotland: FM urges people not to book Easter holidays
Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scots not to book Easter holidays as it is "highly unlikely" that hotels or self catering accommodation will be open.
The first minister advised against booking a break either overseas or in Scotland at the start of April.
She also said it was unlikely that overseas holidays would be possible in the summer.
However, she said "staycations" might be possible - although it would depend on the Covid data nearer the time.
Giving her Covid update statement to MSPs at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said the risks posed by new variants of the virus meant it was "hard to overstate the necessity of being careful, cautious and gradual as we exit this lockdown".
She said that meant continuing to abide by the "stay-at-home" requirement.
The Scottish government hopes to publish a "revised strategic framework" next week which will set out how Scotland can exit lockdown and what conditions will need to be met before restrictions can be eased.
"We are likely to advise against booking Easter holidays, either overseas or within Scotland, as it is highly unlikely that we will have been able to fully open hotels or self catering accommodation by then," said the first minister.
"However, for the summer, while it is still highly unlikely that overseas holidays will be possible or advisable, staycations might be - but this will depend on the data nearer the time."
Ms Sturgeon said she had always made it clear that education should be the priority.
She confirmed that the youngest pupils are to return to Scotland's classrooms for face-to-face teaching from next week, along with some secondary pupils who need to complete coursework.
Other age groups will continue to learn from home, and are unlikely to return to school until at least 15 March.
All other existing lockdown measures will remain in place until at least the end of this month, with Ms Sturgeon warning that the country remains in a precarious position.