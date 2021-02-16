Covid in Scotland: Youngest pupils to return to classrooms
- Published
The youngest pupils are to return to Scotland's classrooms for face-to-face teaching from next week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
The move will see all children in P1 to P3 and those at pre-school returning from Monday 22 February.
Other age groups will continue to learn from home, apart from some secondary pupils who need to complete coursework.
And the first minister said all other lockdown restrictions would continue until "at least the start of March".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
