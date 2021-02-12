Nicola Sturgeon's appearance at Alex Salmond inquiry postponed
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon's appearance at the committee investigating her government's handling of complaints against Alex Salmond has been postponed.
The first minister had been due to give evidence to the cross-party committee of MSPs next week.
But the committee agreed to postpone the session after members met in private on Friday.
The committee said it wanted to examine a High Court ruling from Thursday.
A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: "Given the impact of the recent court judgement is not yet known, the committee has agreed that it must have the time to reflect on the impact on its work once the full written judgment is published early next week.
"As a result, the committee has agreed that the first minster's evidence should be postponed until the full impact of that judgment is considered.
"It is important for the committee to hear from Mr Salmond and the committee has always been clear that the first minister should be the last witness to appear before the inquiry."
Mr Salmond has been locked in a dispute with the committee over what material can be published, and he refused to appear before the inquiry on Tuesday of this week.
A spokeswoman for the committee said earlier this week that Mr Salmond had set conditions they "simply could never meet" because of court orders, and that the inquiry would move on without him appearing before them.
But the Spectator magazine went to the High Court on Thursday morning asking for the court order to be amended in order to give "comfort and clarity" to the inquiry about what can and cannot be published.
The publication's lawyers proposed one amendment, but judge Lady Dorrian then suggested another - which was accepted by all sides, including the Crown.
The judge's written reasons for the change will be published by the beginning of next week, with the advocate representing the Spectator saying this "may be more important than the change" itself.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.