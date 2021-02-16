Your questions answered on Scotland's new Covid quarantine rules By Claire Diamond

Since Monday, those arriving in Scotland from outside the Common Travel Area (which includes the rest of the UK and Ireland) must isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel.

Passengers have to pay £1,750 to quarantine in a room at one of six designated hotels - in a bid to stop new cases of coronavirus being imported.

BBC Scotland has been looking for answers to some of our readers' most-asked questions...

Do I have to quarantine in a hotel in Glasgow even if I come from a non-red country, with a negative Covid test and a vaccine certification? Adriana

Yes - those flying into Scotland from outside the Common Travel Area from Monday 15 February must stay in a quarantine hotel for 10 days from arrival.

Everyone who arrives must provide proof of a negative Covid test taken in the three days before you travelled. And you will be tested again twice during the 10 days of isolation.

Being vaccinated does not change the rules you will be expected to follow, as scientists do not yet know for definite what effect vaccines have on the transmission of coronavirus.

That means that although the vaccine stops you getting severely ill, you might still catch and pass on the virus.

For someone travelling from overseas (from a country not on the red list) to Scotland via England (as there are no direct flights available) what are the managed quarantine regulations? Amal, Dumfries

If you fly into England from a country which is not on the red list, you do not have to stay in a quarantine hotel.

Instead, you can isolate at home for 10 days - even if that means travelling to your home in Scotland.

You will still be tested for coronavirus twice, on day two and day eight of your stay.

The Scottish government has said it will continue trying to persuade the UK government "to adopt more comprehensive measures" which would require more arrivals to stay in quarantine hotels.

But the UK government has said it believes the current approach is "proportionate".

Does the £1,750 cover a married couple who will share a room? Blake, Inverness

No, it's £1,750 for the first traveller in a room, £650 for an additional adult or a child over 12, and £325 for a child aged 5 to 12.

The money covers your hotel stay, food and drink, transfer from the airport to the quarantine hotel, security and two Covid tests.

I can't afford to pay the quarantine bill, what shall I do? Arfan, Paisley

You might be eligible to pay for quarantine in 12 instalments over a year.

You can apply to the UK government for a deferred payment plan if you are receiving income-related benefits.

There's the option to do this when you are booking your managed quarantine.

If you select this option, you won't be asked for your payment details but you will be contacted afterwards to set up the repayments.

Regarding the compulsory 10-day hotel stay, will we be able to choose which hotel to stay at (since we're having to pay the bill)? Dave, Aberdeenshire

Six hotels near Scottish airports have been selected to be used for quarantining arrivals

No, you can't choose which hotel you stay in.

The Scottish government has block booked 1,300 rooms at six hotels near the country's airports.

You pay for your managed isolation online ahead of travelling, and when you come off the plane you will be escorted from border control by security to baggage reclaim and on to pre-arranged transport to the quarantine hotel.

My partner works offshore in Norway - does he have to quarantine in a hotel when he gets back to Scotland after he's been to work? Anita

Yes, if he flies into Scotland from Norway he will have to isolate in one of the quarantine hotels.

While offshore oil and gas workers travelling to Scotland to work here do not need to enter managed isolation (they still have to isolate, but can do so at their own accommodation and are allowed to leave to undertake essential work), those who have been working elsewhere and are not coming into Scotland for work must stay in managed isolation - as would anyone else arriving in Scotland who does not qualify for an exemption.

