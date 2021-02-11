Scottish FA report into historic sexual abuse to be published
By Chris McLaughlin
BBC Scotland sports news correspondent
The full and final report into sexual abuse in Scottish football is to be published later.
The independent review was commissioned by the Scottish FA in 2016, with an interim report in 2018.
The final report will include victim testimony as well as an update on action taken following recommendations to the footballing authorities in 2018.
The SFA ordered the review after allegations of historical child sex abuse going back to the 1970s.
The review was led by former children's charity executive, Martin Henry.
The interim report said Scottish football's child protection protocols were not fit for purpose and led SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell to apologise for past failings.
It also highlighted gaps in the system that continued to leave children at risk.
The SFA said it would act swiftly on a total of 95 recommendations - including calls for more money and resources for child protection and wellbeing.
The final report is expected to provide an update on those recommendations. It is also understood there will be a call for organisations and clubs to apologise for what happened in a bid to help those who suffered, move on.
The full review was delivered to the Scottish FA last summer and the governing body has been heavily criticised for the delay in revealing the final findings.
The SFA said the delay was due to ongoing legal issues.