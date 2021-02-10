Rail and road problems as temperatures hit new low of -17.1C
Scotland is facing a second day of travel disruption after temperatures continued to plummet overnight.
Altnaharra in the Highlands saw a reading of -17.1C, which was the lowest recorded in the UK since Boxing Day 2010.
Further heavy snowfall and freezing conditions have caused problems on the roads and across the rail network.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for most of central and eastern Scotland.
The early travel disruption includes:
- Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow running 30 minutes late
- All Edinburgh tram services cancelled
- Stagecoach East Scotland has cancelled many of its Fife services
- Dozens of schools across Fife, Moray and the Highlands remain closed to all pupils - including the children of key workers and vulnerable children
Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said "temperatures will plummet wherever you are" on Wednesday, and strong winds and snow will be "disruptive across many areas".
Temperatures will struggle to get above zero during the day with overnight temperatures expected to drop to -6C and below in exposed areas.
An amber weather warning expired at 21:00 after up to 20cm (8in) of snow fell in parts of central Scotland.
ScotRail said it was experiencing disruption across the central belt on Wednesday morning, with points failures at Newbridge affecting Glasgow-Edinburgh routes.
Traffic Scotland reported problems with HGVs being stuck on the A720 eastbound between Calder and Baberton, and on the A92 at Lochgelly.