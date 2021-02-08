Covid: Scottish hotels unclear over involvement in quarantine plan
By Mary McCool
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Hotels are still unclear over their involvement in the Scottish government's plans to quarantine all international travellers.
The system of "managed quarantine" - which goes further than the four nations' "red list" approach - is due to come into force on Monday.
But no hotels have been able to confirm whether rooms have been booked.
The first minister said an update would be given on the matter in parliament on Tuesday.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed last week that a "comprehensive" system of "managed quarantine" would be imposed to "guard against" imports of new Covid-19 variants.
The UK government later confirmed that hotel owners would be asked to provide rooms for passengers to stay for 10 nights, with security guards accompanying them if they went outside.
But with six days until the plan is enforced, some details - including whether hotel rooms have been booked at all - remain unclear.
Some hotels have told BBC Scotland that discussions with governments were "ongoing" while others declined to comment or did not respond to questions on the matter - one said it would not discuss details until they were confirmed by "official sources".
Meanwhile as of Monday, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports were also unclear on how passengers would be transported from aircrafts to their quarantine venue.
What has happened so far?
A commissioning document was sent out to hotels last week with details of how they can bid to be involved in the quarantine system and what they would need to provide.
The BBC understands governments will be looking to book three and four star accommodation with the capacity to provide meals and laundry services.
Firms have submitted their proposals and await news on whether bids have been successful in order to bring in staff and reopen buildings, some of which have been closed for months.
During an interview with BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Heath Secretary Jeane Freeman was repeatedly asked about whether hotel rooms had been booked, to which she responded "discussions are under way".
The first minister said Transport Secretary Michael Matheson would give an update on the procurement work for quarantine measures on Tuesday.
"We intend to have a comprehensive system of managed quarantine," she said during Monday's Covid briefing. "We think that is essential to minimise the risks of importing the new variant ."
Which hotels could be used?
The BBC has approached a number of hotel groups asking whether rooms have been booked for international travellers required to quarantine.
Intercontinental Hotels Group, which owns Holiday Inn, Hotel Indigo and Crowne Plaza brands, declined to comment as did CitizenM, Millennium Hotels and Travelodge.
The BBC understands Travelodge would not be able to meet the requirements detailed in the government criteria.
Radisson Hotel Group said it had "consistently supported" local governments and "provided quarantine services at select properties for travellers and front-line workers".
It added that its safety protocol and "enhanced operating procedures" meant it had "all the necessary measures in place to support and implement quarantine services quickly and safely".
Accor, which owns the Ibis, Novotel and Mercure brands, also suggested it may take part in the scheme.
A spokesperson for the firm said discussions were "well under way" with the government and hotels "ready to support the call for quarantine in order to enable safe travel".
OYO Hotels, which operates venues near Edinburgh and Prestwick airports, said it was "ready to work with the government" to provide accommodation in line with the new protocols.
Premier Inn, Hilton, Marriott, Best Western, Jurys Inn, Leonardo Hotels and Macdonald Hotels have also been contacted but have yet to give a response.