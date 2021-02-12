BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 5 - 12 February

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 5 and 12 February.

image copyrightDavid Reilly
image captionStriking a pose in the snow at the National Monument of Scotland in Edinburgh. David Reilly captured the scene while on an early-morning walk on Calton Hill.
image copyrightScott Innes
image captionNairn harbour frozen over following days of low temperatures in a picture from Scott Innes.
image copyrightJacqueline Lewis
image captionBlizzard conditions during Jacqueline Lewis' daily walk through Burntisland Links.
image copyrightLukas Pazio
image captionLukas Pazio, from Portlethen, took this atmospheric shot of Mither Tap, a summit on Bennachie in Aberdeenshire.
image copyrightSam Williamson
image captionSam Williamson was on a walk with fiancée Emma in Glasgow when this image was taken. Sam said: "The bright lights that shine onto the university made the whole scene really dramatic."
image copyrightPhilip Lawson
image captionA snowy dog walk at Cairn o' Mount in a picture from Philip Lawson.
image copyrightLyndsey Clyne
image captionA wintry scene in Inverarity in a photo submitted by Lyndsey Clyne.
image copyrightAlan Bain
image captionDean Village in the snow in a picture taken by Alan Bain.
image copyrightRoy Henderson
image captionRoy Henderson said of his image: "I took this photo from my house in Falkirk, looking across the Forth Valley towards The Ochil Hills."
image copyrightJohn Rollo
image captionThe boat Donna Rose in a frozen-over Voe harbour in Shetland in John Rollo's photograph.
image copyrightIan Biggs
image captionA determined postie delivering to Monzie Farm in rural Perthshire. Ian Biggs, who took the image, said: "It is at quite an elevation so always gets snow in copious amounts."
image copyrightRon Cumming
image captionRon Cumming's photograph of a man walking up Morningside Road in Edinburgh.
image copyrightJess Rogers
image caption"Majestic snowy scenes in Fintry, Stirlingshire," said Jess Rogers of her image.
image copyrightRoderick Low
image captionSheep in a snowy Kingdom of Fife, in a snap taken by Roderick Low.
image copyrightSteven Thom
image captionSteven Thom said he managed to capture a fantastic view of the Salisbury Crags between snowstorms in Edinburgh.
image copyrightAdrian Jackson
image caption"A picture of winter finally arriving in Fochabers this week," said Adrian Jackson of his image.
image copyrightCarly Cooper
image captionCarly Cooper's photo of the sun setting over Scapa Flow in Orkney.
image copyrightHillary Sillitto
image captionHillary Sillitto explaining his photograph: "In a brief break from helping our daughter with childcare, we went for a walk at Torry Point in Aberdeen, and after three days of steady and strong east winds the sea was pretty exciting."
image copyrightKaren Campbell
image captionKaren Campbell said little can stop her American daughter-in-law Sav Aiello from practising her yoga moves - not even the cold Scottish weather in Glasgow.
image copyrightSimon Halliwell
image captionExplaining his image, Simon Halliwell said: "After having watched ice bubbles being blown on this season’s Winterwatch and overnight temperatures of -12C in the Howe of Fife, my wife and son had a go at blowing these and were truly amazed by the results."
image copyrightIsobel Macdonald
image captionNature's ice bubbles in Glen Rosa near Brodick in Isobel Macdonald's photo.
image copyrightColin Munro
image captionLots of people have been creative in the snow, including in Aboyne where Colin Munro took this image of snow people "just chilling out and admiring the wintery scene from the bridge over the Dee".
image copyrightNeil Hebden
image captionNeil Hebden, from Newtonhill, said these poor snowmen looked like they were waiting for their clothes to dry.
image copyrightAndrew Thompson
image captionA snow boat in Ballater in Andrew Thompson's picture.
image copyrightZara Shepherd
image captionZara Shepherd's brother Rory and his friends built this igloo in Fife. Zara said: "The kids hid in it. Best snow day."
image copyrightLynda Colston
image captionAn impressive snowman in Leven. Lynda Colston submitted this photo.
image copyrightGloria Conti
image captionGloria Conti and her daughter Clarissa took advantage of the last hour of daylight on a cold day to make a snow puppy in Dollar Park, Falkirk.
image copyrightMarilyn Riddle
image captionMarilyn Riddle and her daughter made this snow shark in the Scottish Borders
image copyrightKieran Hall
image captionKieran Hall sent in this picture, saying: "Here’s a snap of Elana’s teddy bears in her Aberdeenshire igloo."
image copyrightAlexzander McBeath
image captionAlexzander McBeath said his wife Kirsty and their kids - Milly and Struan - worked really hard in the snow to complete this igloo.
image copyrightAnnette Graham
image captionAnnette Graham captioned her picture: "Bird spotting in the West End of Glasgow.
image copyrightVeronica Young
image captionThe long wintry spell has been tough for wildlife. Veronica Young photographed this wee wren in a snowy Moray.
image copyrightAnne Palmer
image captionAnne Palmer, from Perth, said of her picture: "I saw this beautiful male stonechat whilst out walking. Thrilled, I’d never seen one before. Hope you like him."
image copyrightBob Smart
image captionUp close and personal with this robin in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline. Picture sent in by Bob Smart.
image copyrightClaire Menzies
image captionClaire Menzies loves this picture of her daughter Ellie and a friendly robin she encountered while enjoying some much-needed time away from schoolwork. Claire said: "Great to see a smiley face during these difficult times."
image copyrightDave Stewart
image captionDave Stewart, from Leith, snapped this kingfisher. Dave said: "On my dawn walk along the river I heard her diving, so waited until it was a bit lighter. She fished well from both sides."
image copyrightHelen Bishop
image captionSledging at Cupar in a photo sent in by Helen Bishop.
image copyrightJoanna Surtees
image captionSledging at Nairn East Beach in Joanna Surtees' chilly seaside scene.
image copyrightStewart McMillan
image captionSledging as the sun goes down on Archie McMillan's grandad's farm near Traquair in the Scottish Borders. Archie's dad Stewart took the picture.
image copyrightCraig Thomson
image captionCraig Thomson took this image of his partner and their son wearily tramping home after an afternoon sledging at Dunbar. Craig said: "In the background, the setting sun reflects on the water of Belhaven Bay and you can just make out the silhouette of Traprain Law where the sun is framed by the tree."

