Covid in Scotland: Vaccines 'exceeding expectations' says Health secretary
- Published
The Scottish government has said its Covid vaccination programme is "exceeding" expectations
Latest figures reveal 93% of over-80s received a vaccine by its target date of Friday.
In total 786,427 people have received the first dose of the vaccination.
A further 48 deaths have been registered of people who tested positive in the last 28 days. Daily data also confirms 895 new cases, 5.9% of those tested.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the programme was "exceeding" expectations.
She added: "Our aim is to vaccinate as many people as possible with both their first and second doses.
"The vaccine deployment plan was predicated on an uptake of at least 80% in each cohort - so far we are significantly exceeding that for care home residents and staff, frontline healthcare staff, and over 80-year-olds in the community.
"If you are aged over 80 but have not yet received your invite, you should contact your GP surgery so they can assist."
On Friday the Deputy First Minister said Scotland's vaccination programme was "on track" to meet its targets.