Coved in Scotland: Daily vaccine numbers doubled in a week
- Published
Scotland has doubled the daily number of Covid vaccines delivered in the space of a week.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said Scotland's vaccination programme was "on track" to meet its targets as he revealed the daily number of jabs had risen to 48,165 on Thursday.
That number was twice as many as was recorded a week ago.
Mr Swinney also said the positivity rate of tests carried out remained under 5% for a second day.
This is the rate the World Health Organisation (WHO) defines as being an outbreak under control.
Mr Swinney led the daily coronavirus briefing on "deadline day" for the vaccine to be completed for care home residents, healthcare workers and all over 80s.
He thanked all those involved in the vaccine rollout and said there was grounds for optimism in Friday's daily statistics.
He said the R number - or the reproduction rate - was currently between 0.7 and 0.9.
Hospital numbers had also improved, Mr Swinney said.
There are 1,794 people in hospital, a decrease of 18, with 123 people in intensive care - down four from yesterday.
However, 61 more deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive in the last 28 days.
That brings the total number of deaths by that measure to 6,383.
A further 895 people have tested positive for Covid-19, which takes the total number of positive cases in Scotland to 184,313.
And by 08:30 this morning, 742,512 people had received their first dose of vaccine, including:
- 99% of residents in older care homes
- 93% of all care home residents
- 92% of over-80s in the community
- 47% of 75 to 79-year-olds in the community
- 16% of 70 to 74-year-olds.
National clinical director Jason Leitch said all over-80s would be completed by the end of Friday and praised the high numbers of people accepting the invitation to have the jab.
Prof Leitch said: "If you told me we would do 92% three months ago, I would have said I thought it was complete but the take-up has been so good we want to try to get it even higher.
"I didn't think nine out of 10 over-80s would take this Covid vaccine. I think it's testament to the over-80s group, their relatives, carers and those vaccination teams."
Prof Leitch said anyone over 80 who still had not been invited should make themselves known.
He added: "If you are over 80 and you don't know when you are getting the vaccine and you want one, please get in touch with your GP."
John Swinney said that expected severe weather this weekend could possibly affect the vaccination programme.
The Met Office has issued amber warnings for snow in parts of Scotland in the coming days.
The deputy first minster said that road clearing would be prioritised around vaccination centres to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.
Mr Swinney said: "We're prioritising the clearance of roads in and around vaccination centres. That is standard practice around NHS facilities wherever there is snow or ice.
"These measures should help to ensure that people are able to meet their destinations."
Ministers have come under fire in recent weeks from opposition politicians who claim the jab rollout has been too slow, though record numbers have been inoculated this week.
The deputy first minister also revealed that a community testing centre for asymptomatic people would open on Wednesday next week in Cowdenbeath, Fife.
'Important part'
Mr Swinney said proposals for similar centres from 19 local authorities were expected to be agreed by the end of Friday, and further agreements are due to be reached next week.
Lateral flow tests will be used at the centres, but any positive cases will be confirmed using the more sensitive PCR tests.
Mr Swinney said: "The targeted expansion of testing in these communities will help more people find out if they have Covid, even if they don't have symptoms.
"It will help them to know if they or their contacts need to self-isolate and will therefore play an important part in helping us to stop the spread of the virus."