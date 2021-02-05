Scotland's papers: Vaccine rollout and quarantine hotels booked

Scotland's papers: Vaccine rollout and quarantine hotels bookedPublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe speed of the Covid vaccine rollout and plans to quarantine air travellers dominate Scotland's front pages. The Herald leads with a warning from Scotland's national clinical director that jabs for younger people may have to be delayed to make sure supplies are high enough to give second doses to the elderly and most vulnerable.image captionThe Scotsman says concerns have been raised over Covid-19 vaccine doses being "wasted" at Edinburgh's mass vaccination centre due to an instruction for staff to throw away unused batches at the end of a shift.image captionThe Daily Mail leads with a record 45,000 Scots being given their first jab over a 24-hour period - but says the over-70s have been warned that not all of them will be vaccinated by the end of next week.image captionThe Daily Telegraph's lead story focuses on ministers' race to reserve more than 28,000 hotel rooms for passengers arriving under the new quarantine system, which begins on 15 February. The paper says the scramble for rooms, costing £800 per person, comes after a "day of chaos" during which hotels, airlines, airports and Border Force officials said that they had been left in the dark over the plans.image captionThe i says July is the most likely month for the UK population to achieve herd immunity from the virus - although new variants and new vaccines could change that prediction.image captionLife could return to normal by the summer, according to scientists quoted in Metro, with the UK on track to give all over-50s a first dose of the vaccine by 31 March. The paper quotes government adviser Prof Andrew Pollard saying that with all of the most vulnerable protected, the UK could see a "significant return to normality".image captionThe Times reports that most children in Scotland who are over the age of seven and not preparing to sit exams are unlikely to return to school before mid-April.image captionThe Scottish Sun says former Rangers administrator David Whitehouse has handed over files which he claims show a police and Crown "conspiracy" to have him charged over the sale of the Ibrox club in 2014.image captionThe Daily Record leads with a police officer being charged after she and other colleagues allegedly held a lockdown-breaching house party.image captionThe Courier leads with the GMB union planning to lodge a legal claim against Dundee City Council over a bonus scheme paid to employees in roles typically filled by men.image captionThe Edinburgh News leads with the same story as its sister paper, The Scotsman, about concerns over "wasted" jabs at the EICC vaccination centre.image captionThe Evening Express splashes on claims that Livingston FC players and staff breached Covid rules by eating inside an Aberdeen restaurant.image captionThe Glasgow Times speaks to vaccinators and those receiving their first jab at a vaccination hub in the city's Easterhouse area.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with a mood of optimism as the rate of positive Covid tests is at its lowest in a month.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.