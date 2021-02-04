Covid in Scotland: How many people have been vaccinated?
In Scotland 649,262 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 8,758 have received a second dose, according to Scottish government figures.
This page looks at the key vaccine data in Scotland.
Figures were last updated at 14:00 on 3 February.
Is Scotland on target for vaccinations?
At the current rate of progress, about one million people will be vaccinated in Scotland by 15 February.
On average of 24,700 people per day were vaccinated over the week to 3 February.
The Scottish government's current target is to vaccinate 1.1 million people in the four highest priority groups by mid-February.
This covers people aged over-70, care home residents, frontline health and social care staff and the clinically extremely vulnerable.
The first Covid-19 vaccinations in Scotland were given on 8 December 2020.
The daily average was lower in December and early January when the vaccine was prioritised for care home residents. The Scottish government said this made initial distribution slower.
This rate increased as the vaccination programme expanded into communities.
Vaccination progress is changeable, and can be affected by available supplies and additional capacity as new vaccination centres open.
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are being distributed. Both require two doses.
Scotland has given a first dose to 649,262 people. This is 14.3% of the population aged 16 and over.
A second vaccination dose has been given to 8,758 people. This is 0.2% of over-16s.
For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the second dose can be given between 3 to 12 weeks after the first dose.
For the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second dose can be given 4 to 12 weeks after the first dose.
What age groups have been vaccinated?
In Scotland 80.3% of people over 80 have been vaccinated to 31 January. This is far higher than other age groups.
Vaccines have been given to the most vulnerable people first. The priority groups have been set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
When those most at risk have been vaccinated, the Scottish government vaccine deployment plan will then move on to younger age groups.
The Scottish government set a 5 February target for the top JCVI priority groups covering care home residents, frontline health workers and the over-80s.
A target of mid-February was set for the over-70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable.
People aged over 65 have a target of early March. People over 50 and anyone over 16 with underlying health conditions have a target of early May.
The vaccine will then be rolled-out to Scotland's remaining over-18 adult population.
- Vaccination age comparison data is published by Public Health Scotland as a weekly report. More recent figures for individual groups may be cited by the Scottish government at daily briefings.
How many have been vaccinated in my area?
The Western Isles has vaccinated the highest percentage of its population with 18.8% of over-16s given a first dose by 31 January. This amounts to nearly 4,200 doses.
Edinburgh has vaccinated the lowest percentage, covering 6% of over 16s. This is about 26,700 doses.
Glasgow had given the most total vaccines, with about 45,000 doses covering 8.4% of the population.
The Covid vaccine has been distributed by GP practices, health centres and local clinics across Scotland.
The NHS Louisa Jordan mass vaccination centre in Glasgow has been operating since 8 December, carrying out 1,000 to 5,000 vaccinations daily. It has the capacity to move to 10,000 per day.
Mass vaccination centres at Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) and Aberdeen's P&J Live opened on 1 February.
Edinburgh EICC can vaccinate more than 21,000 people a week, while the Aberdeen facility will vaccinate about 6,000 every week.
Other large facilities have opened at leisure centres and town halls across Scotland. In remote communities mobile vaccination unit will offer immunisations.