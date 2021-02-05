Will Edinburgh's Old Town be changed by lockdown?
By David Cowan
BBC Scotland
- Published
Edinburgh's historic Old Town is usually packed with crowds of tourists but Scotland's second national lockdown has once again left its streets almost empty.
Many local residents have welcomed the peace and quiet while others have found it unsettling and eerie.
Some in the Old Town hope the lockdowns will act like a circuit breaker, halting what they regard as the relentless advance of mass tourism.
In 2019, 4.9 million people visited the capital, according to City of Edinburgh Council - and they spent £1.9bn.
Very few of those annual millions leave without seeing the Old Town, with its museums, castle, 16th century buildings and dozens of cafes, bars and restaurants.
But Covid has had a devastating impact on the tourism sector.
Last summer the council predicted the pandemic could lead to the loss of 18,000 jobs and £1bn of revenue.
It's a huge industry for Scotland's capital but it is not beyond controversy itself.
Before the pandemic, Edinburgh World Heritage published a study which claimed the Old Town was losing its local character and the Royal Mile was at risk of becoming a "tourist ghetto".
The organisation said there are more than a 1,000 short term let holiday rentals in the Old Town itself. Analysis by the BBC has estimated that across the capital in 2019, there were 12,000 Airbnb listings.
There is no doubt the lockdowns have highlighted the tourist sector's dominance of the Old Town and the disappearance of what was once a vibrant local community.
Jimmy Robertson was born in the Canongate, at the bottom of the Royal Mile, and has lived there for all his 72 years.
"I'm a Canongotian," he says. "I think there are only three of us left who were born and still live here.
"It's good to be able to sit in your house and not hear the bustle outside which can be annoying sometimes.
"I appreciate we need the lockdown. When it all comes to an end, it'll mean things are improving so I'll be pleased when that happens, but I'll miss the quiet."
At the other end of the Old Town, Elspeth Wills is chairwoman of the Grassmarket Residents' Association, the area where she has lived "for nearly half a century".
The Grassmarket's character has changed over the years. Mrs Wills says it was "quite edgy" when she arrived from Glasgow but she liked that. These days it is one of the centres of the city's nightlife but its many restaurants, cafes and pubs are all currently closed.
The 72-year-old writer enjoyed the first lockdown.
She says: "The birdsong was superb. There were peregrine falcons in the Grassmarket. I think everyone was enjoying the change but I'm beginning to weary of it a bit.
"I think quite usefully the lockdown has made Edinburgh as a city draw back a bit and think how dependent on tourism it has become. It's too easy to just say we'll go back to what we had before and in 2019 it was getting to the point where something had to be done."
The Edinburgh Old Town Development Trust says the lockdown has highlighted the area's "haves and have nots", with pockets of poverty and problems with mental health, domestic abuse and poor accommodation. The trust has just set up a helpline for local people.
Even on a damp midweek night in midwinter, the area would normally have a bit of life to it. It's not the ghost town that it was during the first lockdown but second time round, the atmosphere is still disconcerting and striking.
One of the residents involved in the Development Trust is John Mitchell, who has lived on the High Street - part of the Royal Mile - for 26 years.
"It's incredibly spooky and the Old Town has probably never been like this in its history," he said.
"I wouldn't stay here if I didn't like the tourists and the hustle and bustle to some extent. Without the tourists as you can see, it's deserted. We can see now the damage that's been done to the community by the commercial takeover of the flats."
Edinburgh Council's housing convener Councillor Kate Campbell said the city's tourism strategy set out a balance that it needed to achieve.
"Before the pandemic we were clear that we weren't seeking growth in tourism." she said.
"Obviously things have changed in that we want tourism to return, but the core principles hold. We aren't seeking to go back to a place where residents feel overwhelmed. It's all about getting the right balance so that local communities in the heart of the city can thrive too."
For better or worse, mass tourism has become the lifeblood of the Old Town, and its absence is causing enormous damage to local businesses. Nevertheless, many people who live there are hoping the lockdowns will result in a rethink over the area's future.
"I like to be optimistic," says Mr Mitchell.
"I'd like to see a better balance. We love the tourists and we enjoy the festivals, but over the last 30 years it's completely dominated the community.
"There's so few of us left. You could count on the fingers of one hand the people who have been here for any length of time."