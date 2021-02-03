Covid in Scotland: How will the phased return to school work? By Jamie McIvor

BBC Scotland education correspondent Published 17 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's schools are expected to open up to more pupils later this month, as part of plans for a phased reopening.

All pupils in P1-P3 and pre-school children are likely to return to the classroom full-time from 22 February.

There will also be a part-time return, but on a very limited basis, for senior secondary pupils to allow them to complete work for national qualifications. Only between 5% and 8% of a secondary school's pupil roll will be able to be present at any one time.

Here are the answers to some of the questions you may have about how the return to the classroom will work.

Will P1-3 definitely be going back on 22 February?

A final decision won't be taken by the Scottish government for a fortnight. However, Education Secretary John Swinney has made it clear that this will happen "unless things go in the wrong direction". In other words, as long as cases of Covid continue to decline, they should be back on that date.

Why aren't older children in primary schools going back too?

One reason for this is the concern that younger children potentially lose out the most from so-called remote learning. The government still feels that a full return of primary pupils is not possible, and the younger classes are being prioritised. Of course some older children are still in primary school buildings because their parents are key workers or because they are deemed vulnerable.

What sort of practical work can senior secondary students go back in for?

image copyright PA Media image caption Older pupils will be able to return to school to complete practical work that can't be done from home

Older pupils will only be able to return after 22 February to ensure practical work important to achieving qualifications is completed - but the definition of practical work isn't prescriptive.

It is designed to cover the kind of work which cannot be done from home - notably in practical and vocational subjects. It might include work in practical subjects such as art or woodwork. It might also include laboratory work in science subjects. However, the work does not need to be related to the assessments teachers will be carrying out to estimate grades for those who should have sat exams.

When will there be news on when other students will be back at school?

image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government hopes to give an update in the week beginning 15 Feb and they would want to give parents, teachers and pupils as much notice as possible. The key thing will be whether community transmission is under control or not. It is worth watching the daily case numbers to see if they continue to fall.

The likelihood is that any decisions on the return will be taken on a Scotland-wide basis.

How will estimated grades for those who should have sat exams be made?

Teachers have until the middle of June to submit estimated grades. They need to be signed off by headteachers. The presumption is that candidates will get these grades in August unless the SQA has any cause to question them. There will be no algorithm so a school's previous record should not lead to a candidate's grades being revised up or down.

Detailed guidance on just what sort of evidence teachers need to gather to justify their estimates has been published by the SQA. The evidence will be needed should grades be queried. Often this could involve what are, in effect, class tests using the kind of questions normally set in exams.

Will courses be completed on time?

This could depend on just when secondary pupils may be back in full-time. However, it is worth noting that after Easter, students are often on study leave or consolidating their courses. With no exams - and the June deadline for estimates - this time may be used to actually finish off the courses.

Do you have a question about the Covid restrictions in place in Scotland? Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.