Covid: Tougher quarantine rules for travellers arriving in Scotland
- Published
Tougher quarantine restrictions will be extended to all travellers arriving directly into Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
The four UK nations have already agreed that people arriving from high risk countries on a "red list" will have to quarantine in hotels.
But Ms Sturgeon said the measure "does not go far enough".
The Scottish government now plans to introduce a "much more comprehensive" approach to "managed quarantine".
"I can therefore confirm today that we intend to introduce a managed quarantine requirement for anyone who arrives directly into Scotland, regardless of which country they have come from," she said.
More details on how and when the changes to quarantine would come into effect would be set out and put into operation as soon as possible.
The first minister said the stricter rules were to "guard against" the importation of new variants.
She said that the approach agreed across the UK only included countries where new variants had already been identified.
Ms Sturgeon said this was "too reactive" because a new variant will often have spread across borders by the time it has been identified through genomic sequencing.
While the Scottish government cannot "unilaterally" implement managed quarantine for people arriving in other parts of the UK before travelling to Scotland, it will urge the UK government to adopt the stricter approach.
"If they do not wish to do so... we will ask them to work with us to reduce the risk amongst people travelling to Scotland via ports elsewhere in the UK," she said.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that Covid had almost been eliminated in Scotland last summer - before it was "re-seeded from overseas travel".
International flights into Scotland have fallen sharply during the pandemic. For example, the only overseas flights landing in Scotland on Wednesday are from Norway to Aberdeen.
Asked about strengthening checks on those travelling between Scotland and England, Ms Sturgeon said she would continue to speak to Police Scotland about enforcement.
All overseas travellers - including British nationals - are already expected self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival in the UK, even with a recent negative test result.
The UK has now placed 33 high-risk countries where new Covid variants have been identified on a so-called "red list".
Plans have been announced to make anyone travelling to England from a red-list country quarantine in a hotel.
Arrivals will be met at the airport or point of entry and taken to the hotel so that self-isolation can be enforced "without exception".