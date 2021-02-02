Covid vaccine: Will Scotland have enough time to meet jabs target?
By Steven Brocklehurst
BBC Scotland News
- Published
Scotland's Covid-19 immunisation programme began on 8 December when vaccinators themselves received the first of two injections.
A little over two months later more than half a million people - mostly older adults and health care staff - have been given their initial dose. But if targets for the first key groups are to be met, should more have been vaccinated already?
The latest official figures show Scotland is behind the other UK nations on the percentage of people who have received their first injection.
By 1 February, 575,897 people in Scotland had had a first dose - 12.68% of people aged 16 and over (Public Health Scotland's preferred measure).
The equivalent figure for England was 17.78%, Wales was 16.08% and Northern Ireland was 14.81%.
Vaccinations per day
Scotland now needs to be vaccinating about 40,000 people per day to meet its target of giving the first jab to everyone aged 70 and over and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable by 15 February.
On Sunday, the Scottish vaccination figure was just 9,628.
Scotland's National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said Sundays had been a problem because many GP surgeries were closed.
But he added that Scotland now had three mass vaccination hubs up and running and many more large centres open so the daily figure should increase.
The most vaccinations done on any day so far was 29,566 which was on Wednesday last week. Over the last week, Nicola Sturgeon has told her daily briefings that the immunisation programme is still on track to meeting the mid-February target.
How does this compare internationally?
Overall, more than 9.3 million people in the UK have now received a first dose of a vaccine.
This progress means the UK continues to be among the countries with the highest vaccination rates globally.
What are the targets?
The first target is for all elderly care home residents and staff, frontline health and social workers and those aged 80 and above to have had their first dose by Friday.
On Monday the Scottish government reported that 98% of residents in older adult care homes, plus 88% of the staff who work there, had received the first jab.
The rates for all care homes is currently 91% of residents and 76% of staff.
Based on the latest information, 80% of people aged 80 or over living in the community had been given a single dose.
For frontline health and social care workers, the health boards had exceeded their initial target numbers by almost 30,000 people.
By 15 February, the target is to have vaccinated everyone aged 70 and over - as well as people who are clinically extremely vulnerable.
This will be 1.14 million people in total.
That will require about 40,000 a day to be vaccinated for the next two weeks.
The latest daily figures show that by Monday 14% of those aged 75 to 79 had been given their first dose.
How are the other nations doing on targets?
England's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday those who had received a first dose included more than half of the over-70s, plus nine in 10 of the over-80s.
Northern Ireland's vaccine minister said that priority groups one and two, which includes care home residents and staff, those aged over 80 and frontline health workers, had "largely been completed".
But he did not say how many of the over-70s had been completed.
Figures for Wales were not available.