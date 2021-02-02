Covid: Scotland 'needs to go faster' on vaccinations
- Published
A top health official has admitted that Scotland needs to speed up its vaccine programme amid growing concern that it is lagging behind England.
Only 9,628 people had the jab in Scotland on Sunday compared with about 290,000 across the UK as a whole
The figure was the lowest since the Scottish government started publishing daily vaccine statistics.
Prof Jason Leitch said Sundays had been "a bit tricky" but insisted the vaccination rollout was "not a race".
And he said he agreed that "we do need to be doing it faster".
The number of people vaccinated on Sunday was nearly 2,000 fewer than the previous Sunday, when 11,364 people received their first dose of the jab.
Scotland, which has about a twelfth of the UK population, has now vaccinated just over 575,000 people while the UK tally stands at about 9.3 million.
Scotland had vaccinated a lower percentage of its adult population - 12.7% - than any of the four UK nations by Monday.
The figure for England stands at 17.8% while it was 16% in Wales and 14.8% in Northern Ireland.
A record 598,389 people were given their first coronavirus vaccination in one day across the UK on Saturday - of which about 23,000 were in Scotland.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told the Scottish Parliament in November that Scotland was aiming to have vaccinated a million people by the end of January if supplies allowed.
The UK government's Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, said on Monday that about a million doses of the vaccine had been allocated to Scotland, but almost half remained in freezer facilities or a warehouse.
The Scottish government insists that it remains on track to meet its target of having vaccinated everyone over the age of 80 by the end of this week and the over-70s by the end of next week.
But many people aged over 70 have not yet received an appointment letter, and opposition parties have accused First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of being "in denial" about the pace of the vaccine rollout in Scotland.
Prof Leitch, the country's national clinical director, said the plan had been for most over-80s to be vaccinated in their local GP surgery so they would not have to travel greater distances and where they would know the staff.
He acknowledged that many GP surgeries did not open on Sundays, and that "some people think this was not the right thing to do".
He said the vaccination teams had been "asked to have another look at that".
Prof Leitch told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We agree we do need to be doing it faster.
"That is why now, as we have gone down a level to people who are a little bit more mobile - the 70 years olds, the over-75s - they are now being done in big vaccination centres or semi-big vaccination centres."
He also predicted that the opening of the new mass vaccination centres in Edinburgh and Aberdeen earlier this week, alongside the existing facility in Glasgow, meant that "many, many more" people would be vaccinated this weekend.
More than 80% of people over the age of 80 have now had their first jab, along with 98% of older care home residents and 88% of care home staff.
Prof Leitch said: "We'll finish the over-80s this week, apart from a few stragglers who are maybe a bit doubtful or don't want done or were Covid positive.
"So not 100% but we'll get to just as many as we can by this Friday, and we've started the 70 to 79 year olds and we're beginning to send letters out to those who are over 65 and those who are vulnerable."
He admitted that it was "hard" for people in Scotland to hear that vaccination numbers were higher in England, but insisted that it was "not a race" - and pointed out that the death rate and prevalence of the virus in Scotland was still lower than in England.
Prof Leitch added: "It is a race against the virus, not a race against my colleagues and I want England to be vaccinated as fast as they can possibly do it and I also want Wales and Northern Ireland to be vaccinated.
"So I don't really like the competitive nature of the vaccination story."