No changes to Scottish income tax rates in budget
- Published
No changes will be made to income tax rates and bands in the coming year after the Scottish government set out its budget plans.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told MSPs that this was a time for "stability, certainty and targeted support".
She also pledged an "exceptional response" to the Covid-19 pandemic, with extra funding for jobs and skills.
Local authorities will also be offered incentives to freeze council tax rates to prevent household bills rising.
Pandemic tax reliefs for businesses are also to be extended, while the poundage rate of non-domestic rates is to be cut for the first time in the history of devolution.
Meanwhile, the Scottish Fiscal Commission has warned that the economy will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.
