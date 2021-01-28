Scotland's papers: Sturgeon hits out at Johnson's lockdown visit

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon hits out at Johnson's lockdown visitPublished16 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionMany of the papers lead with Boris Johnson's visit. The Daily Record has Nicola Sturgeon saying she is "not ecstatic" about the trip because it is not essential.image captionThe Scottish Sun also leads with Scotland's first minister hitting out at Mr Johnson, saying it is important that politicians “lead by example” amid tight travel curbs.image captionThe Scotsman reports that Boris Johnson has insisted all Scots “expect mutual co-operation” across the UK ahead of his first visit north of the Border in six months.image captionThe Metro also focuses on the prime minister's visit when he is expected to hail the Union's achievements throughout the Covid crisis.image captionThe National points out that the prime minister's visit comes just days after the SNP unveiled plans for a second independence referendum.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports that MEPs have "stoked talk of a trade war" and threatened to block exports of the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine to the UK. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the UK is "very confident" of its vaccine contracts and supply, which the Telegraph interprets as a rejection of calls for UK-made doses to be sent to the EU.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says summer holidays have been thrown into doubt after Nicola Sturgeon said strict foreign travel curbs may be imposed for the rest of this year.image captionThe dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca over coronavirus vaccine supply makes the lead story for many of the front pages. The i says the row has "exploded" after Brussels told the pharmaceutical company to send it jabs made in UK factories to make up for a shortfall on the continent. The EU is under fire for the slow rollout of vaccines among its member states, according to the paper.image captionIndustry sources have told the Times the UK has more than enough coronavirus vaccines for this year and could eventually donate them to other countries. The source also dismissed demands from Brussels to divert British supplies as "political rhetoric", saying they could not stop vaccines contracted for delivery.image captionThe Daily Express accuses Brussels of trying to "hijack" UK-made jabs. It quotes Conservative MP and Brexit supporter Peter Bone as saying the move by the EU was selfish, urging them to "wait their turn".image captionThe Herald leads with a warning that Scots with dementia could be missed in the Covid vaccination rollout if there is no provision for home visits or additional support put in place to ensure parity of access.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says there will be mass vaccinations in the city from next week as health chiefs pledge to hit targets.image captionThe Evening News reports that council bosses are in talks with Aberdeen FC in a bid to make them abandon plans for a new stadium at Kingsford and instead relocate to the site of a former city hotel at the beach.image captionThe Press and Journal says Aberdeen FC is “open to exploring the possibility” of abandoning plans for a new stadium at Kingsford and remaining in the city.image captionThe Courier says there are plans for nine Eden projects in Dundee in a bid to attract millions of visitors.image captionThe Evening Telegraph have an interview with the family of murder victim Paige Doherty who have shared their “disappointment” after a bid to introduce a law in her honour failed.image captionThe Daily Star has a story about a "game-changing" anal Covid test, which Chinese researchers say is more accurate than traditional tests. "If you thought mouth swabs were nasty, look away now," the paper warns, alongside the headline "squeaky bum time".Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe ScotsmanThe NationalThe TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.