In pictures: Ice 'pancakes' and 'hair' across Scotland

Published
image copyrightDavid Batty
image captionHair ice was found on a branch at Haddo House near Methlick, Aberdeenshire by David Batty.

The cold weather has produced a range of unusual formations of frozen water across Scotland.

Regular weather warnings have been in place for ice and snow in many parts of the country.

BBC news website readers have spotted a range of interesting sights including ice "pancakes" and "hair ice".

Here are a selection of the images you sent in as the temperatures dropped to help create such scenes.

image copyrightAngela Conroy
image captionIce pancakes spotted on a walk along Linhouse Water behind Murieston, Livingston, by Angela Conroy.

Hair ice - sometimes also called frost beard or ice wool - is produced when crystals are formed on rotting wood on humid winter nights when the temperature is just below zero.

Scientists have discovered it is caused by a fungus which enables the ice to form thin hairs.

You can read more about it here.

image copyrightFrances Pearson
image captionMore hair ice, this time at Uplawmoor, East Renfrewshire, captured by Frances Pearson.

Ice pancakes form when foam floating on a river or the sea freeze.

These frozen chunks are then shaped by being rubbed against one another in the water.

image copyrightMartin Pirie
image captionMartin Pirie of Huntly snapped this fine example of hair ice
image copyrightHeather Hartley
image caption"Barbed wire has never looked so pretty," says Heather Hartley of this ice formation in the Pentland Hills.
image copyrightFiona Leslie
image captionAnother swirl of hair ice from Fiona Leslie.
image copyrightSharon Duncan
image captionIce on the fir trees at Dunsyre woods was captured by Sharon Duncan.
image copyrightTracey Jackson
image captionMore hair ice was found on a walk at Fintry Turriff by Tracey Jackson.
image copyrightGordon Pryde
image caption"Thought these icicles in the gorge by Swallow Craig Falls near Saline in Fife were rather impressive in the recent cold weather," says Gordon Pryde.
image copyrightFrank Urban
image caption"I came across this amazing hair ice/ice wool/frost beard on my local walk in Cumbernauld," says Frank Urban. "It reminded me of icy candyfloss."

All images are copyrighted.

