In pictures: Ice 'pancakes' and 'hair' across Scotland
The cold weather has produced a range of unusual formations of frozen water across Scotland.
Regular weather warnings have been in place for ice and snow in many parts of the country.
BBC news website readers have spotted a range of interesting sights including ice "pancakes" and "hair ice".
Here are a selection of the images you sent in as the temperatures dropped to help create such scenes.
Hair ice - sometimes also called frost beard or ice wool - is produced when crystals are formed on rotting wood on humid winter nights when the temperature is just below zero.
Scientists have discovered it is caused by a fungus which enables the ice to form thin hairs.
Ice pancakes form when foam floating on a river or the sea freeze.
These frozen chunks are then shaped by being rubbed against one another in the water.
