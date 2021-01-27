Covid in Scotland: Train services reduced across country
- Published
The number of trains running in Scotland will be reduced to 65% of pre-pandemic levels from next week.
It comes as passenger numbers fell by 90% during the Covid pandemic.
ScotRail will cut services from Monday 1 February. It is the second recent change from the operator, after the number of carriages was reduced earlier this month.
The operator said it would continue to deliver 72% of seats on the network but had to make "sensible decisions".
ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: "Like any business during the pandemic, we need to continue to make sensible financial decisions.
"Reducing the number of services means a reduction in costs for the taxpayer, while continuing to deliver a safe and reliable rail service.
"We have constantly adapted our timetable throughout the pandemic to reflect restrictions in place at any given time, allowing those travelling to be able to rely on ScotRail.
"There will be minimal change for those currently using our services, as we have matched changes with current demand."
ScotRail said it was committed to providing a reliable service for key workers and to support Scotland's vaccination rollout.
Staffing levels
It has consulted with NHS boards to ensure key worker shift patterns are covered as far as possible.
The operator's own staffing levels have been affected, with workers having to shield or self-isolate due to increases in positive Covid tests.
ScotRail said all changes would be reviewed, particularly if there was any change to passenger numbers. It said this would ensure that physical distancing guidelines could be observed.
Robert Samson, stakeholder manager at rail watchdog Transport Focus, said: "Train timetables must still meet the needs of those who have to travel.
"Many key workers rely on the first and last services of the day so it's important that these are maintained.
"Providing enough capacity for those who are travelling to properly social distance remains vital."