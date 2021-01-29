BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 22 - 29 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 January.

image copyrightRichard Coombs
image captionCold as ice: Richard Coombs took this picture while out on a run up Blairdenon in the Ochil Hills.
image copyrightEric Niven
image captionTup o' the world: "Charlie (and friends) fancied a bit of my Apple at Gagie farm in Angus when I was out cycling," Eric Niven said.
image copyrightHolly Fairfull
image captionGlow-rious: A sunrise on the Great Western Road in Glasgow from Holly Fairfull.
image copyrightAndrew Holmes
image captionEarly snowdrops: Andrew Holmes captured flowers coming through the snow in his garden in Pitlochry.
image copyrightBobby McKelvie
image captionRun to the hills: Bobby McKelvie and her "wee dog Nettle" in the Pentlands.
image copyrightBianca Peel
image captionLeaf me alone: A crispy winter morning from Bianca Peel in Knightswood Glasgow.
image copyrightGeoff Smith
image captionFields of gold: Fresh snow on Bennachie from below Tyrebagger Hill, near Blackburn, Aberdeenshire, from Geoff Smith.
image copyrightJulie Hindley
image captionLicence to chill: Julie Hindley was waiting on the beach at Broadford for the sun to rise on a frosty morning.
image copyrightMavis Paterson
image captionShiver me timbers: "View from bus stop, wishing bus wouldn't arrive so could go back hame to switch kettle back on," Mavis Paterson said about this view of Torphichen Green. "The bus arrived."
image copyrightConor Ryan
image captionWhat's the story, Tobermory? "It's not often that snow settles here," said Conor Ryan. "Today it was right down to sea level."
image copyrightLiz Gardner
image captionIce, ice, baby: "We saw this interesting pattern in the water whilst walking around the Gadloch in Lenzie on a cold morning," Liz Gardner said.
image copyrightDawn Farrell
image captionSpooky scene: Dawn Farrell was walking in Uphall when she saw disused cherry pickers and "thought it looked like something from a Sci-fi movie".
image copyrightNiamh Doherty
image captionYou otter know: Niamh Doherty lives in Oban and spotted this otter enjoying its breakfast.
image copyrightNicola Sisi
image captionDog of the bay: Enzo the cocker spaniel at Girvan beach. Sent in by Nicola Sisi.
image copyrightDaniel Garry
image captionWalk on by: The Cramond Island Causeway, sent in by Daniel Garry.
image copyrightBrian Fitzearl
image captionAll sit down: A chilly bench at Pennel Heugh near Ancrum in the Borders, sent in by Brian Fitzearl.
image copyrightColeen Thomson
image captionNatural art: Coleen Thomson snapped this scene on the island of Yell.
image copyrightSimon Willis
image captionOn a wave: Simon Willis sent in this image of "Liz swimming in Loch Sunart".
image copyrightJaimee Reynolds
image captionBoard game: "A wooden snowman amongst the real snow at The Stick Man Trail in Polbeth and West Calder community garden," said Jaimee Reynolds. "He made us smile."
image copyrightJulie Stradling
image captionFreeze frame: "Playing with colours and ice with the kids," said Julie Stradling, from Broughton in the Borders.
image copyrightPeter O'Donnell
image captionBlue bird: Peter O'Donnell saw this great cormorant in Pollok Park.
image copyrightJan Land
image captionInto the valley: Taken from the West Highland Way near Strathblane by Jan Land.
image copyrightPAul Taylor
image captionBay and display: Paul Taylor captured this surfer at Coldingham.
image copyrightSandra Little
image captionFour-legged friends: "Met these donkeys just outside Dumfries on a very cold and frosty day," said Sandra Little. "Loved the way they lined up to be photographed."
image copyrightIan Reid
image captionGalloway views: A Port Logan sunset from Ian Reid.
image copyrightJohn Clark
image captionSwing low: "I took these while playing golf at my local club on Sunday at Kirkintilloch," John Clark said.
image copyrightAmanda Forbes
image captionSnack time: Amanda Forbes caught an Inverness robin feasting on home-made bird feeders that her five-year-old son Jamie had made.
image copyrightInnes Watson
image captionEwe beauties: Innes Watson spotted this flock on the Black Isle.
image copyrightPETER LESLIE
image captionSnowy Chloe: Peter Leslie sent in this picture of his daughter on a golf course near where they live in Edinburgh.
image copyrightRYan Hughes
image captionCold cattle: Ryan Hughes submitted this photograph of Highland cows in the snow.
image copyrightYakob Martin Kocherie
image captionWing walkers: Birds social distancing from Yakob Martin Kocherie in Dunfermline.
image copyrightMary Turner
image captionLong and winding road: "What a beautiful winter's day to walk the rural roads near Bridge of Weir," said Mary Turner.
image copyrightMelissa Emmett
image captionDoo you mind? Feeding the birds in Queen's Park, a "confident pigeon" landed on Melissa Emmett.
image copyrightDoug Hamilton
image captionMirror, mirror: A Paisley watermill reflection by Doug Hamilton.
image copyrightPeter Johnson
image captionOn golden pond: Peter Johnson saw these geese at James Hamilton Heritage Park in East Kilbride on his morning walk.
image copyrightHelen Perry
image captionLunar mission: "This is January's full moon, called the Wolf Moon, rising above Lerwick on Thursday afternoon in Shetland - spectacular sight but I didn't hear any wolves," Helen Perry said.
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionRide like the wind: A cold morning canter over the Cathkin Braes with the Whitelees turbines in the background from Jacki Gordon.
image copyrightMark Hale
image captionAcross the rooftops: "I've been eyeing this shot up for a while so was pleased to see it in sunshine with the chimneys causing shadows," said Mark Hale of this Stirling image.

