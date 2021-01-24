Scotland's papers: 'Stick to rules' plea and 'five star death trap'Publishedduration57 minutes agoSharenocloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightSunday Expressimage captionThe Scottish Sunday Express reports that Scots have been urged to stick to the rules after thousands of people contracted Covid while flouting lockdown restrictions.image copyrightSunday Timesimage captionThe Scotland edition of The Sunday Times leads with the headline "Our disunited kingdom" and reports on new polls that show a majority of voters in Scotland and Northern Ireland want referendums on the "break-up of Britain".image copyrightScotland on Sundayimage captionThe Scotland on Sunday leads with a "doctor's plea from the front line" a year after the first coronavirus tests were carried out in Scotland.image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage captionIn the Daily Telegraph the UK government's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, asks people to continue following lockdown rules even if they have had vaccine.image copyrightHeraldimage captionIneos owner Jim Ratcliffe has turned down an invitation to talk to the Scottish government about "transforming Grangemouth into a carbon neutral hub", reports the Herald on Sunday.image copyrightSunday Postimage captionMinisters have ordered research into the impact of delaying the second dose of the Covid vaccine, according to The Sunday Post.image copyrightScottish Sunimage captionA survivor of the fatal Cameron House Hotel fire brands the building a "death trap" in the Scottish Sun on Sunday.image copyrightSunday Mailimage captionThe Sunday Mail carries allegations about a political donation made to Scottish Labour leadership contender Anas Sarwar in 2011. The paper says there is no suggestion the MSP broke any electoral rules.image copyrightSunday Nationalimage captionThe Sunday National reports that the SNP has appointed a new independence taskforce strategist.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe ScotsmanThe NationalThe TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.