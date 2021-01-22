Two dead Ythan Estuary seabirds confirmed as having bird flu
- Published
Two seabirds which died after being found at the Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire were suffering from bird flu, it has been confirmed.
The Knots had been handed in to the New Arc wildlife sanctuary last month.
Birds have now been found to have been suffering from strains of avian influenza at several places across Scotland, including Fraserburgh where three Whooper swans were infected.
The risk to human health is said to be low.
On 18 December a flock of chickens in Orkney was culled in Scotland's first serious case of bird flu since 2016.
Thirty-nine chickens died of bird flu and the 11 remaining birds in the affected flock were put down.
Scotland's Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said the risk to human health from the H5N8 Avian Influenza was very low.
The Scottish government said: "We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds."
Anyone finding dead wild birds is urged to report it to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 - option 7.