Covid: Sir Billy Connolly receives his first vaccine jab
Sir Billy Connolly has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The comedian's wife Pamela Stephenson shared an image on social media of the 78-year-old wearing a mask with a plaster on his left arm.
Alongside the picture, Ms Stephenson wrote: "Thank God... Billy had his first Covid vaccine today!"
Sir Billy, who lives in Florida, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013 and announced he was "finished with stand-up" last year.
He said at the time: "The Parkinson's has made my brain work differently and you need to have a good brain for comedy."
Sir Billy joins famous faces including actress Dame Judi Dench, broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and actor Sir Ian McKellen in receiving the vaccine.
Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared a video of him receiving the jab earlier this week.