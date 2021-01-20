Covid in Scotland: Phased return 'likely' for Scottish schools
- Published
A phased return is likely for Scotland's schools when the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eventually eased.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the youngest pupils and those with additional support needs will be among the first to return to classrooms.
Senior pupils preparing for assessment are also likely to be among the initial wave.
The majority of pupils are expected to continue learning from home.
Mr Swinney's comments followed the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown until at least the middle of February.
'Unlikely to be a binary choice'
The level four restrictions have been in place since Boxing Day.
Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Scotland, he said it was difficult to give a percentage estimate about whether schools might go back next month.
Mr Swinney told the programme: "We are looking at all possible avenues to secure the resumption of face-to-face learning and we are looking at the way in which that may be delivered.
"We have said already that that is unlikely to be a binary choice - either everybody in or everybody out.
"It is much more likely to be a phased return where we will look at particular cohorts of pupils."
Resources to support learners, teachers and parents during lockdown.
Mr Swinney, who is also the education secretary, said these include the very youngest pupils - in early learning and early primary education - as analysis suggests they are "very unlikely" to be transmitting the virus.
He added: "We are also looking at the senior phased pupils because obviously they have certification processes coming up and we want to make sure that they can have access to all the learning and teaching they require to command those certificates."
Mr Swinney said the "challenging situation" faced by pupils with additional support needs also has to be met.
But he cautioned that any move to a phased return would depend on the prevalence of the virus.
'Precarious position'
He said that when schools are full, they contribute "about 0.2" to the R-number - but this is obviously reduced when pupil numbers are limited.
The current restrictions, which have closed non-essential shops and seen a stay at home message put down in law, had been due to expire at the end of this month.
But Scottish government ministers agreed they should be extended after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that lockdown was "beginning to have an impact" on the number of new infections, but said Scotland remained in a "very precarious position".