Covid in Scotland: Police issue record number of travel fines
Police Scotland has issued a record 241 fines in a single week to people breaching Covid travel restrictions.
The total is nearly eight times more than were handed out when the rules were first introduced last November.
Official figures released by the force also show the total was up from 149 around the festive period.
People living in level three or level four areas should currently only leave their council areas if the trip is deemed "essential".
The jump in fixed penalty notices came after Chief Constable Iain Livingstone warned his officers were planning to ramp up patrols as the lockdown tightened across Scotland last month.
Mr Livingstone stressed the force would tackle "blatant breaches" of the regulations banning people from travelling without a reasonable excuse.
The biggest problem areas were Argyll & West Dunbartonshire (52 fines) followed by Greater Glasgow (36) in the week to 13 January.
Just one fine was issued in the North East, while Fife recorded none at all.
Fines start at £30, doubling to £60 if they are not paid within 28 days. Repeat offenders can face fines of up to £960.
The force's Covid-19 bulletin also shows police issued a total of 395 fixed penalty notices for virus-related offences - including the travel fines - and made 18 arrests in this single week.