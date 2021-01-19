Covid in Scotland: Schools to stay closed as lockdown extended
Scotland's Covid-19 lockdown has been extended until at least the middle of February, with most school pupils to continue learning from home.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that transmission of the virus appeared to be declining but was still too high to ease restrictions.
But she hopes schools will be able to at least begin a phased return to the classroom in the middle of next month.
The level four restrictions have been in place since Boxing Day.
Meanwhile the islands of Barra and Vatersay are being moved into the top level of restrictions due to a "significant outbreak" there.
The current restrictions, which have closed non-essential shops and have been a "stay at home" message in force, had been due to expire at the end of this month.
But Scottish government ministers agreed it should be extended after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that lockdown was "beginning to have an impact" on the number of new infections, but said Scotland remained a "very precarious position".
She added: "We need to be realistic that any improvement we are seeing is down, at this stage, to the fact that we are staying at home and reducing our interactions.
"Any relaxation of lockdown while case numbers, even though they might be declining, nevertheless remain very high, could quickly send the situation into reverse."
The announcement came as 1,165 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Scotland, representing 11.1% of tests carried out.
A total of 1,989 people are in hospital with the virus while a further 71 deaths of people who recently tested positive have been logged.
Ms Sturgeon said there was "real and severe" pressure on health services, with around 30% more patients in hospital than at the peak of the first wave in April 2020, and that this was "almost certain to rise for a further period yet".
School buildings and nurseries have been closed to most pupils since the start of term, with all but the children of some key workers and vulnerable pupils learning from home.
Ms Sturgeon said she knew how "challenging and stressful" this was for families, but said community transmission was "too high" to allow a safe return to classrooms.
She said: "If it is at all possible, as I very much hope it will be, to begin even a phased return to in-school learning in mid-February, we will.
"But I also have to be straight with families and say that it is simply too early to be sure about whether and to what extent this will be possible."
Vaccination 'on track'
Ms Sturgeon said approximately 100,000 people were being vaccinated per week in Scotland, and said health teams were "on track" to expand this to 400,000 per week by the end of February.
More than 90% of care home residents have now been given a first dose, along with 70% of care home staff and 70% of all frontline health and care workers.
The first minister said the focus on care homes - where it is "time consuming and labour intensive" to give out jabs - was "why overall figures are at this stage lower than in England", where more over-80s have received the vaccine.
She said the "pace of progress in the over-80s group is also now picking up", and that the government remained on track to hit its target of completing everyone on the priority list by early May.
However Ms Sturgeon warned that it was not yet known if the vaccine prevented transmission of the virus, saying that some restrictions on daily life "are likely to be necessary for some time yet".