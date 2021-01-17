Covid in Scotland: 'Patchy supply' hampering vaccine rollout
Doctors leaders say the "patchy supply" of vaccine to GP surgeries across Scotland is hampering the speed of delivery to patients.
Ministers have pledged a first dose of the vaccine to 1.4 million of the most vulnerable Scots by mid-February.
But the British Medical Association in Scotland said inconsistencies in supply made it difficult to plan patient appointments to receive the vaccine.
They also said some GP surgeries had yet to receive any vaccine at all.
Currently, about 16,000 vaccinations a day are being carried out in Scotland. However, that is expected to rise significantly as efforts to deliver the vaccine are scaled up.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has pledged that the workforce and infrastructure will be in place to vaccinate 400,000 people each week by the end of February.
The government has already announced plans for large vaccination centres in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.
It comes after more than 5,000 front-line health and care staff were vaccinated at the NHS Louisa Jordan in Glasgow on Saturday.
GP practices across Scotland are currently providing vaccination services to those aged over 80.
Speaking on the BBC's Politics Scotland programme, Dr Andrew Buist, who chairs the British Medical Association's (BMA) GP committee in Scotland, said there was inconsistencies across the GP network.
He said the vaccine deployment plan was "ambitious" and so far "good progress" had been made in giving it to priority groups such as care homes residents and front-line health staff.
However, he told the programme: "The current problem lies with the next priority group, which is the 80-plus group, which GPs in Scotland are set to vaccinate because the supply of the vaccine so far has been quite patchy.
"Some practices have a good supply, some have had none so far."
Extra vaccine doses
He said his practice had received 100 doses of the vaccine for 600 patients over the age of 80, who all needed to be vaccinated by 5 February.
He added: "I then have to do another 1,200 patients in the 70-plus group and the extremely clinically vulnerable by the middle of February, so we need to do 1,700 vaccines in the next four weeks.
"Now we can do that. We are used to providing large number of flu vaccinations and it is possible, we have our workforce in place, but we need the vaccine, otherwise we can't do it."
When asked if his practice was running out of vaccine at the end of each day, Dr Buist said: "Yes - we can't plan, that's the key thing. We can't send out appointments to patients until we're sure we have the vaccine in our fridge.
"We were given 100 doses on Monday. We used that all up by Friday. We don't want to send out appointments to patients until we know that we can definitively vaccinate them otherwise patients get very upset."
Dr Buist said vaccinators were regularly managing to extract higher numbers of doses from vaccine vials despite claims that some doses were being wasted.
He said there was widespread experience of six doses being extracted from Pfizer vaccine vials, which were marketed as having five doses, while 11 doses were regularly being taken from AstraZenica vials.
But Dr Buist criticised issues around the red tape some retired health professional had faced when volunteering to become vaccinators.
"I have reports that arrangement to get doctors and nurses back into the system have been quite bureaucratic and I think it's something we need to look at."
Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, told the programme a degree of bureaucracy was needed to ensure people were trained to administer the vaccine.
She said: "People need to be trained and qualified registered vaccinators so the governance around it is really, really vital.
"I completely accept that what we are trying to do as we ramp up is to recruit people at pace and that brings with it all sorts of challenges, but the pace at which we've been able to implement the vaccination programme so far has been quite staggering."