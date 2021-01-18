Covid in Scotland: Army to help set up 80 new vaccine centres
- Published
British Army soldiers are to help establish 80 new Covid vaccine centres across Scotland.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) said 98 soldiers were being deployed to identify suitable sites and aid deliveries of the vaccine.
The soldiers are from the Royal Army Medical Corps and Leuchars-based Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.
More than 200,000 people in Scotland have already received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Scottish government has said it wants to vaccinate the over-80s, care home residents and staff, front-line health workers and social care workers by the beginning of February - about 560,000 people.
Ministers also hope that every adult in Scotland will have been offered the vaccine by the autumn.
It comes after the British Medical Association said there had been issues for some GPs receiving supplies of the vaccine in Scotland.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said it was the largest mass vaccination programme Scotland had ever undertaken and said she was very grateful for the support of the armed forces.
"This deployment will see 11, eight-person multi-disciplinary teams providing fast and assured site preparation over a four-week period, identifying and operationalising vaccine sites before handing them over to NHS Scotland staff," she added.
"Vaccination is a vital tool in our work to suppress the virus to the lowest possible level in Scotland, but other measures including testing remain absolutely vital, which it is why it is so essential people continue to follow the restrictions currently in place while vaccine delivery is rolled out across the country."
Members of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards have already been used to run mobile Covid testing centres in Scotland.
The deployment of soldiers to help with the continued vaccine rollout is part of the "largest peacetime resilience operation" ever undertaken by the UK Armed Forces, the MOD said.
Organised into 11 teams spread across Scotland, they will be supporting NHS Scotland for the next 28 days.
What will the soldiers be doing?
The MOD said the soldiers would be using their "logistical, organisational and clinical expertise" to establish the vaccine centres, before handing them over to NHS Scotland to deliver the vaccination programme.
The military teams will organise car parking and traffic flow, as well as setting up patient recording methods.
They will also help with vaccine delivery to each of the 80 sites as well as helping to prepare storage for medicine and equipment.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the "unique skillset" of the Armed Forces would ensure the vaccine reached those who needed it.
He added: "Our work supporting the new vaccine sites in Scotland complements the extensive preparation and planning the military are already conducting to support the vaccine roll-out programme.
"Using the logistical expertise of military personnel, honed in warzones around the world, frees up NHS Scotland and local authorities to continue to focus on administering the initial 900,000 doses provided to Scotland by the UK government in January."
Three vaccines have now been approved by UK regulators, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.
They have been purchased by the UK government, with Scotland being given a share based on its population size.
Doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines are currently being given, with supplies of the Moderna vaccine expected from early April.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the vaccines were "the light at the end of the tunnel".
"The UK government is supplying and paying for vaccines for the whole of the UK - it is now vital that these doses are administered as soon as possible," he said.
The soldiers helping with the vaccine effort will be controlled by Joint Military Command staff in Stirling.
There are a further 32 UK military planners working in support of the Scottish government team in St Andrews House, Edinburgh, and across Scotland's 14 health boards.
The military has already been used for medical evacuations of patients sick with Covid from Shetland, Orkney and Arran.