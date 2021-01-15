Scotland to suspend travel corridors from Monday
Further restrictions are being placed on international travel into Scotland after a new Covid-19 variant was identified in Brazil.
Travel corridors will be suspended from 04:00 on Monday.
That means all passengers travelling to Scotland from outside the Common Travel Area must self-isolate for 10 days.
They must also have a valid negative Covid test result, taken no more than three days before the scheduled time of departure.
Similar restrictions are being brought in across the UK.
Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "International travel has played a key role in previous waves of coronavirus and is a significant risk to our efforts to suppress the virus to the lowest possible level.
"The emergence of these new variants mean we must think carefully about restrictions on travel.
"It is crucial we take the right steps to prevent importing new strains that can increase transmission or undermine the vaccine in Scotland."
Travelling to or from Scotland without a reasonable excuse is already against the law.
While some exceptions remain where people are travelling for essential reasons, that list of exemptions will is set to be tightened.
The Common Travel Area covers the UK, Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.
